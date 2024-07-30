ROD STEWART - "My Days Are Numbered But I’ve Got No Fear"

He has partied and danced his way through life ever since his hit single "Maggie May" in 1971, reports The Sun. But as Sir Rod Stewart looks ahead to his landmark 80th birthday in January, he insists he has no plans to tone down his rock ’n’ roll ways.

In fact, as he kicks off his last run of Las Vegas shows after 13 years there, the "Sailing" singer plans to make full use of the “final 15 years” of his life and party into his 90s.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun from his home in Los Angeles, Rod says: “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

As he continues his final residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum, ­Caesars Palace, Rod insists he still “goes mad” on the booze after each show, encouraging his dancers and ­musicians to knock it back.

Rod says: “I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show. The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”

Read more at TheSun.co.uk.

​