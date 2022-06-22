ROGER WATERS Performs Medley Of Songs From PINK FLOYD's The Wall On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video

Roger Waters was the musical guest on last night’s episode of CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Ahead of his 40-date North American tour, which will be performed in-the-round, the creative force behind Pink Floyd returned to the show to perform a medley of songs from 1979’s The Wall, including “The Happiest Days of Our Lives”, “Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2”, and “Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 3”.

Watch the performance below, and find Waters' tour itinerary here.