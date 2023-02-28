ROGER WATERS Slammed His Former Band PINK FLOYD's First Record In Seven Years, But It Hit #1 in 21 Countries; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Video Report Streaming

February 28, 2023, 11 minutes ago

news classic rock rarities roger waters pink floyd professor of rock

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up. It was the most anticipated album of its time. Pink Floyd with David Gilmour at the helm hadn’t released a new album in over 6 years! An eternity in rock! It would be the second record released by the band since they parted ways with Roger Waters. The Division Bell hit #1 in 21 countries and it was put out when the musical landscape had completely changed with grunge and hip hop as king… Roger Water ripped the songs apart, criticizing the fact that David Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson had co-written the first single. Coming up a songwriter who helped with the mesmerizing first single 'High Hopes' and also 'Take It Back' with an interview with the co-writer. What would it be like to write a song with Pink Floyd? Well, we get that answer from an artist who co-wrote two songs with them along with the wisdom that David Gilmour passed on to him."



