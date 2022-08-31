Romania’s DIRTY SHIRT Heat Up With “Hot For Summer” Music Video

After an intense summer, with many major European Festivals (Hellfest, Pol’and’Rock, Reload), Romania's Dirty Shirt are offering up a sizzling new music video “Hot for Summer”.

The video was produced by Vlad Bornuz (Dirty Shirt – Dope-a-Min, E-an-na – Toropeala), and the song was composed by Mihai Tivadar, with lyrics by Mathieu "Boots" di Pilla & Mihai Tivadar, along with audio production by Adrian "Bila" Uritescu (Low5Bass Studio, Deva).

“‘Hot For Summer’ is probably the craziest song of the album, a very short song that changes the ambiance constantly. After a very soft and cliché intro, we enter the first chorus in English, kind of a Eurovision style of music with some ‘80s influences. Then it changes completely, with a Balkan part, followed by a very aggressive metal drop. After that, we go back to the chorus, but this time in Italian to reinforce the Eurovision feeling. Moving along to a marching section, which develops into a Tango part, sang in Italian, that resumes the Balkan melodic line. The song ends in symmetry, recalling the soft intro. Thematically, the song criticizes the mainstream music industry, with how boring these pop summer hits can sound, and with a generally very simplistic and repetitive recipe, which revolves around a financial objective," adds vocalist Mihai Tivadar.

Dirty Shirt's sixth album Get Your Dose Now! is a shorter nine-track album, with a little more than 30 minutes, but Dirty Shirt maintains that the listening experience will be very intense, as they combine many influences, and the songs change constantly with complex orchestrations. It was produced by Mihai Tivadar, mixed and mastered by Adrian Bila Uritescu and the album artwork was done by Lia Cucuianu.

Dirty Shirt brings a truly unique live experience, huge energy, huge emotions, and fun, with a scaling lineup based on the performance, which adds a lot of authenticity and a great live sound. The band will continue their European tour in support of Get Your Dose Now! with shows in Romania, France, Belgium, and Poland (dates to be announced soon).

Recommended for anyone looking for something interesting and lively, Dirty Shirt is for fans of Twelve Foot Ninja, Dubioza Kolektiv, and Eluveitie. Get Your Dose Now! is available on all digital platforms.

(Photo - Vladut Ciprian)