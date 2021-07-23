RONNIE JAMES DIO And JIMI HENDRIX Tribute Guitars Unveiled For Bloodstock Open Air's 20th Anniversary

Every year since 2014, UK-based brand Cynosure - headed up by luthier Oliver Andrew - has been commissioned by Bloodstock OPen Air's Paul Raymond Gregory to create eye-catching electric guitars for the event’s RAM art gallery. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival and Cynosure has served up four exquisite custom guitars, the first two of which have been revealed: a special "Purple Haze" Jimi Hendrix-themed instrument marking the 50th anniversary of his passing last year, and the second commemorates 10 years since Ronnie James Dio's passing.

Oliver Andrew spoke with Music Radar and revealed the inspiration and process behind both guitars. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Music Radar: Tell us about the genesis of the Hendrix guitar.

Oliver Andrew: "Paul (Raymond Gregory) approached me last year while I was in the RAM Gallery and he reminded me that the following year would be the 50th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's death, which is an extremely important thing to take into consideration. This rock 'n' roll icon essentially reimagined the playability of the electric guitar, and he deserves a commemorative piece himself. For me, Jimi was just one of those iconic figures, as I'm sure he is for everyone who enjoys electric guitar, or just music in general. He completely reinterpreted the electric guitar and its functionality, and opened up several different avenues in music itself, in terms of genres and the possibilities for the creation of music. He's an inspirational, influential character who made a huge impression on me. So, for me to be able to do this is not only a luxury and a honour, but definitely something I think will help define the RAM Gallery, and possibly me as an artist as well."

Music Radar: How did you come up with the overall design for the Dio guitar?

Oliver Andrew: "Paul and I had a back and forth about things, but I guess everything came down to what Ronnie James Dio was really known for, and essentially the guitar is a 3-D carved representation of the iconic hand gesture which he helped popularise. As he stated in so many of his interviews, the idea for this gesture came about when he joined Sabbath. Ozzy was well known for doing the peace sign during concerts and Ronnie wanted to connect with fans in a very similar fashion but with his own signature twist."

Music Radar: It must have been extremely challenging to turn the concept into an actual piece.

Oliver Andrew: "It was a pain in the bloody arse! Ha ha! It was exceptionally difficult, but we could not think of anything more iconic and synonymous with Dio. It's instantly recognisable. If you walk into a gallery and see this guitar on the wall, you don't need to be close to recognise what it is. But in terms of playability and ergonomics, it was a complete pain!

We have the base structure, which is the hand, which is carved. As you can imagine, that would be slightly top-heavy, so I had to formulate a way to make it comfortable and recognisable as a guitar. I did this by using a flat piece of iron and bending it and bolting it to the wood itself. So we have this hand gesture surrounded by a flat iron bar and that creates the edging. It does look somewhat like a Fender Stratocaster but with two hollow sides, the spaces between the wood and the metal. That allows for a lot of the other creative aspects of the guitar. For instance, the volume control and the input jack are actually on the side of the 'wrist', I guess you would call it, not where you would expect on regular guitars.”

Bloodstock’s 2021 main stage headliners are Devin Townsend (Friday), Kreator (Saturday), And Judas Priest (Sunday). The festival will also feature sets from Dimmu Borgir, Skindred, Paradise Lost, Bury Tomorrow, Diamond Head, Jinjer, Vio-lence, Saxon, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity, Bloodywood, Memoriam, Ramage Inc., Green Lung, Conjurer, Orange Goblin, The Night Flight Orchestra, Unleash The Archers, Sylosis, Winterfylleth, The Crawling, Raised By Owls, Anakim, Acid Reign, Svalbard, Soen, Dog Tired, Bailer, Blasphemer, Black Tongue, Liberty Lies, Pist, Sharks In Your Mouth, Seidrblot, Bloodshot Dawn, and Evile so far. More bands performing across the long weekend are still to be announced."

Complete festival details here.

Photo by Cynosure