RONNIE JAMES DIO - Celebrities Including VINNY APPICE, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, RUDY SARZO, PHIL DEMMEL, DIRK VERBEUREN Confirmed For "Bowl For Ronnie" Fundraiser

This year’s Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (diocancerfund.org), is set for Thursday, November 14 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. The event once again will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel.

Bowling lane sponsorships and spectator tickets are now nearly sold out at eventbrite.com.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests.

An array of music celebrities will join the fun and festivities, among them: Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath); Regina Banali; Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Mark Boals (Ring of Fire, Dio Disciples); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; Phil Demmel (Kerry King, Machine Head); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Abby Gennet (Slunt); DJ Will Howell of KNAC.com; Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Julia Lage (Vixen); Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns); Billy McNicol; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Tim "Ripper" Owens (The Three Tremors featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens); Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Rowan Robertson (Dio, King Kobra); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot); Zak St. John (Black Star Riders); Patrick Stone (Budderside); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Savagelands); Chas West (West Bound); August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung); and actors Al Coronel (“The Last Ship”), Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story Christmas”).

Last year’s celebrity tournament was the scene of strong competition, culminating with Eddie Trunk’s team recapturing 1st Place among the celebrity teams. An eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk’s celebrity team will be announced early next week.

Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $3000 private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 “Bowl For Ronnie” T-shirts, pizza and shoe rental).

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

For more information, visit diocancerfund.org.