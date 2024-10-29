RONNIE JAMES DIO - Ebay Auction Underway For Spot On Eddie Trunk's Celebrity Team At Dio Cancer Fund's "Bowl For Ronnie"

Bidding is now underway on eBay for a chance to bowl on the celebrity bowling team captained by broadcast personality Eddie Trunk at the Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel, will once again host the event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The auction for a place on Trunk’s bowling team has always been met with feverish bidding as musicians such as Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Jack Black (Tenacious D), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach); Adam Jones (Tool) and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) have been past team members. This year’s team members will be announced shortly.

The eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk’s 2024 team will end on Monday, November 4 at 3:48 PM, Pacific time.You can bid to be on Eddie’s team here.

An array of music celebrities is planning to join the fun and festivities, among them: Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath); Regina Banali; Ira Black (Bullet Boys, Dio); Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Mark Boals (Ring of Fire, Dio Disciples); ); Ann Boleyn (Hellion); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses); Fred Coury (Cinderella); Stoney Curtis (Count's 77); Phil Demmel (Kerry King, Machine Head); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat); Abby Gennet (Slunt); DJ Will Howell of KNAC.com; Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Ritchie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs); Julia Lage (Vixen); Phil Lewis and Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns); Oni Logan (Lynch Mob, Dio Disciples); Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); Billy McNicol; Jason Charles Miller; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Tim "Ripper" Owens (The Three Tremors featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens); Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner); Rowan Robertson (Dio, King Kobra); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot); Zak St. John (Black Star Riders); Patrick Stone (Budderside); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Savagelands); Chas West (West Bound); Brent Woods (Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach); Simon Wright (Dio Disciples); August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung); producer Wyn Davis and actors Al Coronel (“The Last Ship”), Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story Christmas”).

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests.

Only a handful of sponsored lanes are still available at $3000 each, but due to overwhelming demand, a limited number of additional spectator tickets at $75 per person are on sale, which include general admission to the event and pizza. They are available now, here.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

For more information, visit diocancerfund.org.