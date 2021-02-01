RONNIE JAMES DIO - Long Awaited Autobiography Complete; Tentative Release Date Slated For Summer 2021

Speaking with Rock Sverige, Wendy Dio - widow and manager of Ronnie James Dio - looked back on the couple's early days and discussed forthcoming live Dio albums that are in the works. She also revealed that the long-awaited autobiography penned with Mick Wall is finally finished. Follwing is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: Could you pick your favorite record of all the ones he recorded? Is there one that stands out for you?

Wendy: "Well, it has to be 'Rainbow Eyes' because he wrote that song for me, so I have to pick that one as a song. As an album, probably Holy Diver, because we fought so hard for so long to get it out."

Q: Tell us about the upcoming live albums then?

Wendy: "BMG has done an absolutely amazing job. Holy Diver: Live was recorded at the Astoria in London in 2005 and it´s got the most beautiful photos in it. There´s new artwork by Mark Sasso who did a lot of albums for Ronnie beforehand, so I´m sure Ronnie would´ve really approved of what he´s done here. He´s changed things around. Beautiful pictures inside and this is the lineup with Doug Aldrich, Rudy Sarzo, Simon Wright and Scott Warren. And this is when he performed the entire album, which he normally didn´t do. There are three CDs, but when you get into the vinyl, it´s so amazing! I can´t believe the job BMG did on it.

It is a lenticular cover and they changed around the artwork a litte bit. You´ve got Murray dangling the priest and little devils flying around, but it´s so beautifully done. There´s also a poster in there. It´s just a beautiful job and I´m so excited. Then you have Evil Or Divine, which is also a lenticular cover with three vinyl albums inside. This one is from New York City at Roseland in 2002. This lineup had Jimmy Bain and it´s beautifully done again, with beautiful photos inside and beautiful artwork. This one also has a poster. Each vinyl has beautiful artwork on the sleeve. I´m so impressed by what they´ve done. It´s a collector´s piece for anybody, whether they have the albums before or not."

Q: What other things are in the pipeline?

Wendy: "We have a lot of stuff going on and a lot of stuff coming out. I have the book, Ronnie´s autobiography, finally finished with Mick Wall and I think it´s coming out on Ronnie´s birthday, July 10th. Ronnie had written half of it, and Mick Wall and I got together and found lots of interviews so I wanted it to still be in Ronnie´s voice. I´m very pleased with that. Then there´s the documentary with BMG and it´s probably coming out next year. We´ve been working on that and then it had to stop for a little bit because of them having to go to Europe to interview more people and because of the travel bans they haven´t been able to do that. Hopefully it will come out in 2022."

Photo by PG Brunelli