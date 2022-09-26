RONNIE JAMES DIO Museum On Sunset Boulevard "In The Works" According To WENDY DIO

Ronnie James Dio's widow, Wendy Dio, recently spoke with the Radio Forrest Podcast about the new Dio documentary, Dreamers Never Die, in theatres September 28th and October 2nd.

In the audio clip below, Wendy talks about cameos in the documentary, Dio's relationship with Ozzy Osbourne, if she has old Dio props in storage, and what we can expect from the soundtrack coming out in the fall. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

When Ronnie had passed, they sold 666 of his personal things to auction to fans. Is there anything else that will ever be for sale for the fans?

Wendy Dio: "Oh yeah. I have a lot of stuff that I've kept back for a museum. We're working on a museum right now. We're hoping to open a museum on Sunset Boulevard (in Los Angeles, California). That's in the works. I had a storage locker full of stuff — it was years and years and years of his stuff there — and I was, like, suddenly, 'What if I pass away? People will just chuck this stuff out. Let's just put it up for auction, sell it' and get the fans or whoever wanted it… Some people bought things. I don't know where it went. A lot of it went to different museums in different countries. But, obviously, I still have... I would never part with the original artwork of Holy Diver; I have that hanging in my office. And a lot of the gold records I wouldn't part with. And then some of the awards he got and things, some of his stage clothes — those are things I kept. And obviously we'll put them in a museum one day."

Presented in more than 500 cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and BMG for two days only on Wednesday, September 28th and Sunday, October 2nd, Dio: Dreamers Never Die explores Dio’s incredible career with his early bands, to his days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his status as a legendary metal icon with his own band, Dio. The film incorporates never-before-seen footage, personal photos, and scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, including Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black.

In addition to the feature-length film, this special cinema event will also include a hand-picked selection of outtakes from the cutting room floor that will only be shown at these screenings to create an exclusive experience for fans in attendance.

Tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die, are on sale at diodreamersneverdie.com.

Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010, reigns as one of the most influential rock artists of all time and one of the greatest vocalists ever. With an illustrious recording career spanning from the 1950’s through to the 2000’s, the documentary follows his trajectory from sideman into singer, songwriter and frontman of not one, but three, of rock’s internationally-renowned, multi-Platinum-selling arena attractions: Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO. Famous for popularizing the “devil horns” hand gesture that is now synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal music, Dio was known for not wavering in his pursuit of his rock and roll dreams and continues to influence a new generation of music artists. His fans the world over remember him not only for his massive talent, but for his kindness, resulting in millions of dollars raised for cancer research in his memory.

Dio: Dreamers Never Die is fully authorized by the artist’s estate, was financed solely by BMG, was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton (Framing John DeLorean, Believer, Last Days Here), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, and executive produced by Dio’s widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

Rhino/WMG will release the soundtrack from Dio: Dreamers Never Die in the fall.

(Photo - Gene Kirkland)