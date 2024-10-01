RONNIE JAMES DIO - Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund Sponsors Rappelling Team To Go “Over The Edge” For Cancer Support Community Los Angeles

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund will sponsor a team to rappel off the 14-story Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood as part of the “Over The Edge” event benefiting the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, October 5. CSLA is a nonprofit whose mission, for more than 40 years, has been to provide free psychosocial support and services to persons living with cancer and their loved ones.

The Dio Cancer Fund team will be captained by Dio Cancer Fund Founder-President Wendy Dio’s daughter Delilah Dio-Gimenez.

“As someone who has dealt with a loved one going through cancer treatment, I know firsthand that the work of the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles (CSLA) is very important,” says Wendy Dio. “The charity gives free support mentally and psychologically to patients going through cancer treatment and to their families. I know, only too well, how stressful it is not only for the patient, but also for the caregiver and the family going through it with them.”

Long-time supporter Bill McBride plans to rappel along with Bella Beuder, Will Mikita, Angelica Velez Degro, Naomi Jaskowiak, Karlon Dawson and Strummer Escalante. To support the Dio Cancer Fund team, head here.

The Dio Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010, is privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education.

A Landing Party to celebrate the rappellers will take place in the mezzanine and the driveway of the hotel. Tickets for the party can be purchased here.

The Dio Cancer Fund’s annual Celebrity Bowling Party will take place on Thursday, November 14 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City. For ticket information, head here.