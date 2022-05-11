RONNIE ROMERO's INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT Knocked Out Of Eurovision Song Contest; Video

Bulgarian supergroup Intelligent Music Project, led by lead vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Michael Schenker), have failed to qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest final for Bulgaria, reports Planet Radio.

After being internally selected by BNT (Bulgarian National Television), the group performed their song, "Intention" at the Eurovision semi-finals in Turin, Italy last night (May 10).

A total of seventeen countries contested the first semi-final, with only 10 qualifying slots available for the grand final on Saturday (May 14).

Intelligent Music Project’s high-octane performance saw Romero enter the stage in a fedora hat and sharp suit, and it featured guitar solos, lashings of pyrotechnics and a glowing peace dove on the stage.

Despite many praising the performance on social media, Intelligent Music Project didn’t pick up enough viewer votes and were booted out of the competition alongside Albania, Latvia, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark and Austria.

