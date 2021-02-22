ROOTBRAIN Featuring TRIPTYKON, PROFANE OMEN, KUOLEMANLAAKSO Members To Release Debut Single This Friday
February 22, 2021, 44 minutes ago
This Friday is officially Black Grunge Friday. On that day, Rootbrain will unleash their first official single, "Lion Tamer", on all main digital platforms.
Rootbrain is a five star collective hailing from Seattle, Finland and featuring members from bands such as Triptykon, Profane Omen, and Kuolemanlaakso. The band deliver a unique mixture of groove, melody and destruction. They call it "black grunge". You can call it whatever you want.
You can pre-save the song on your preferred streaming platform here.
Rootbrain:
Jules Näveri - vocals
V Santura - guitar
Helle - guitar
Thomas Wright - bass
Fat Tony - drums
(Photo - Markus Laakso)