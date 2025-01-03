RORSCHACH TEST Drops "Embracing The Shadow" Music Video

Rorschach Test have released a video for "Embracing The Shadow", the third single from the Fallen album.

"'Embracing The Shadow' is based on my personal experiences encountering the shadow figure aka the Nightmare throughout my life. This is a worldwide phenomenon that people of all ages, backgrounds and worldviews have in common. The song details my personal journey in unmasking the shadow and the surprise ending that made it flee." - Christine Baker, aka The Narcoleptic Goddess

The video for "Embracing The Shadow" was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, rising stars both behind and in front of the camera.

In addition to being photographer and videographer for the likes of Kerry King, Rob Zombie, Linkin Park and Tool, Louvau also stands at the center mic of his own band, Cleopatra recording artist, There Is No Us, who will be supporting Rorschach Test on the first leg of the Fallen Tour.

The Fallen Tour kicks off January 17 with support from There Is No Us and a variety of surprise opening acts including Torso (AZ) and 8MM featuring famed producer Sean Beaven (NIN, Marilyn Manson, Slayer, Guns N' Roses).

The Fallen Tour 2025:

January

17 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Portland, OR - Dante's

20 - Tacoma, WA - McMenamins Elks Lodge: Spanish Ballroom (All Ages)

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge