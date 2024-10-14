RORY GALLAGHER Performs “Hands Off” On The Midnight Special; Classic Video Streaming
The Midnight Special has uploaded video of Rory Gallagher performing “Hands Off” from the late night show on June 7, 1974.
“Hands Off” closes Side A of Gallagher’s 1973 album Blueprint, released on Polydor Records.
The Midnight Special is an American late-night musical variety series originally broadcast on NBC during the 1970s and early 1980s, created and produced by Burt Sugarman. It premiered as a special on August 19, 1972, then began its run as a regular series on February 2, 1973; its last episode was on May 1, 1981.
