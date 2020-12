Manowar founding member Ross "The Boss" Friedman and his band contributed to Wacken World Wide during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Watch the full show below.

Setlist:

"Kill With Power" (Manowar)

"Blood Of My Enemies" (Manowar)

"Denied By The Cross"

"Secret Of Steel (Manowar)

"Battle Hymn (Manowar)

"Hail And Kill (Manowar)