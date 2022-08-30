ROSS THE BOSS To Play Full MANOWAR Set At Mexico's Dragon Rojo Metal Fest

Dragon Rojo Metal Fest have confirmed Ross The Boss as the replacement for Grim Reaper in the festival's lineup. The festival will take place on November 19 and 20, at the Explanada del Estadio Chevron in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. A pre-party concert will be held on Friday, November 18, at the Dragon Rojo Bar in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Dragon Rojo Metal Fest co-promoter / booking agent Israel Pelayo comments: "The whole Dragon Rojo Metal Fest family deeply regrets the passing of legendary Grim Reaper vocalist Steve Grimmett. Steve was one of the greatest and we were very much looking forward to having him rock us to hell. We are very fortunate to have the great Ross The Boss step in and continue the show with his high energy Manowar set. He was our first choice as replacement for our event and we cant wait to hold the sign of the hammer high in the air at Dragon Rojo Metal fest 2022."

Dragon Rojo Metal Fest lineup: Dying Fetus (Headliner), Riot V (Headliner), Ross The Boss (Co-Headliner), Tim "Ripper" Owens (Co-Headliner), The Three Tremors (featuring Ripper Owens / Sean Peck and Harry Conklin), Cage, Cenotaph, Blood Feast, Hirax, Khafra, Cemican, Silver Talon, Thanatology, Swarm of Serpents, Introtyl, Healing Harm, Brutal Squirt, El Escuadron Ataque Tormento, Sylvania, Anarchus, Last Breath, The Unholy, Plazma, Yeos, Feed The Vulture, Restos Mortales, Lurking Terror, Deux Machina, Alchemy, Coatl, Slaytanic, Visceral Carnage, Dead Man's Joke, Disposable Heroes, Mutant Beans, Hafid Hernandez, Sun of These Days, Mean Machine, Alvath.

Dragon Rojo Metal Fest pre-party concert band lineup: Holy Dio, The Unholy, Venemous, Astaral Azif, Argonica, DJ Katon (Hirax) - Spinning metal vinyl.

