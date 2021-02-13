ROTTING CHRIST Post THEMIS TOLIS Drum Cam Compilation Video

Rotting Christ has uploaded a drum cam compilation to their official YouTube channel featuring the band's co-founder Themis Tolis in action. Check it out below.

Rotting Christ's most recent album, The Heretics, was released in 2019 via Season Of Mist.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire, God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

"The Sons Of Hell" (bonus track)

"I Believe" lyric video:

"The Voice Of The Universe" featuring Ashmedi:

"Dies Irae" lyric video:

"The Sons Of Hell" lyric video:

"Heaven And Hell And Fire" lyric video:

"Fire, God And Fear" lyric video: