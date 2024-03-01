ROY Z Says He's "Proud" Of BRUCE DICKINSON's Vocal Performance On The Mandrake Project - "We Didn't Have To Use One Drop Of Auto-Tune For Him"; Video

Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, will release his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, via BMG on March 1.

In a new interview with Metal Mayhem ROC, Dickinson's producer, Roy Z, discusses the crafting of the new music and how he orchestrates a musical plan around Bruce’s vision. Topics covered include the origins of the songs, how he and Bruce collaborated around Iron Maiden’s busy schedule, and Bruce’ other endeavours. He offers a synopsis of the general storyline and fascinating characters contained in the “Mandrake” concept. Roy touches on each and every song on the album, the videos, bringing the new material to the live setting, and even the comic series.

Listen to the interview on Spotify here, or watch the video below:

Bruce has shared the video below, in which talks about the making of his new album:

Ahead of the release of The Mandrake Project and the start of a four month tour, Bruce recently revealed the addition of two new guitarists in the touring lineup.

Swedish born guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum credited producer Philip Naslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq will add their fire to band members Dave Moreno, Mistheria and Tanya O’Callaghan.

“Sadly, and with regret, guitarist and producer Roy Z will no longer join the band on tour due to some personal commitments,” explains Dickinson. “He will remain in LA to work on some re-mixing and re-mastering of the catalogue. We all know the show must go on though and this project is too important to everyone to not be the very best it can be. I’m gutted about Roy because he assembled most of the album and touring band, introducing Mistheria & Dave Moreno to the project and mentoring guitarist Chris Declerq. I’m so excited about what both Philip and Chris will bring on stage together and now my only ambition is to grab a little piece of the audiences’ hearts every night.”

Dickinson's tour in support of The Mandrake Project will launch on April 15 at The Observatory in Orange County, CA. Find the complete tour itinerary here.

Dickinson will release The Mandrake Project worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: