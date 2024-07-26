ROYAL HUNT Announces Exclusive Festival Performances Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer MARK BOALS And STATEMENT Drummer

Progressive metal icons Royal Hunt are thrilled to announce that legendary vocalist Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring of Fire) and masterful drummer Daniel Rasch Nielsen (Statement) will be joining them for two exclusive festival appearances this summer. The band is set to perform at Leyendas Del Rock in Spain on August 7 and at Jailbreak Festival in Denmark on August 17.

Due to various reasons, long-time members DC Cooper and Andreas Habo Johansson will not be able to join the band for these performances. While their presence will be missed, Royal Hunt is excited to bring a fresh dynamic to the stage with Boals and Nielsen.

Royal Hunt expresses enthusiasm about the upcoming shows:

"As we´re preparing for our festival appearances (red.Layendas Del Rock (ES) on August 7th and Jailbreak Festival (DK) on August 17th) we´d like to inform you that both DC Cooper and Andreas Habo Johansson won´t be joining us for various reasons (don´t worry, nothing dramatic, just some scheduling mismatch).

“So – in order to fulfill our obligations (and unable to resist the temptation of doing a bit of rocking at both of these great events) - we invited our dear friend Mark Boals to join us and – fortunately - he agreed. Habo´s throne will be occupied by Daniel Rasch Nielsen and he did an outstanding job on our very first rehearsal already."

Fans can expect a setlist featuring Royal Hunt classics along with some surprises, delivered with the passion and intensity that has defined the band for decades. For additional info and tickets visit RoyalHunt.com.