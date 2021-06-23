ROYAL HUNT To Reissue Paper Blood Album On Double LP And Extended CD

Royal Hunt has announced a reissued version of their 2005 studio album, Paper Blood, as a double LP and a newly designed digipak. Both are collector's and limited editions which include bonus tracks as well as extended booklets - and can be pre-ordered here.

Says the band: "Hey all! It's finally summer: the sun is shining, ice cubes becoming a necessity, drinks are getting larger and even (some of) the musical entertainment is slowly but surely coming back... so let us add a little bit to all that goodness: Paper Blood is getting a re-release treatment. Yep, that's right, you can go to our webshop and check it out for yourself - see, summer just got a tiny little bit more exciting!"

A double orange vinyl featuring a lyrics inner sheet, two bonus tracks, housed in a 5 mm spine non-gatefold 3D (lenticular) cover. Limited edition, handnumbered copies.

Tracklisting:

"Break Your Chains"

"Not My Kind"

"Memory Lane"

"Never Give Up"

"Seven Days"

"SK 983"

"Kiss Of Faith"

"Paper Blood"

"Season's Change"

"Twice Around The World"

"Long Way Home" (acoustic version) - Bonus Track

"Day In Day Out" (new version) - Bonus Track

A collector's edition CD featuring 4 bonus tracks in a digipak with soft touch cover incl. 12 page booklet containing lyrics and tons of archive photos from PB-era.

Tracklisting:

"Break Your Chains"

"Not My Kind"

"Memory Lane"

"Never Give Up"

"Seven Days"

"SK 983"

"Kiss Of Faith"

"Paper Blood"

"Season's Change"

"Twice Around The World"

"Day In Day Out"(new version) - Bonus Track

"Never Give Up" (live 2006) - Bonus Track

"One By One" (new version) - Bonus Track

"Paper Blood" (live 2006) - Bonus Track