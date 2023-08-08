ROYAL THUNDER Release "Twice" Music Video, Announce Atlanta Record Release Show

With the release of their fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, now realized, Atlanta’s Royal Thunder are eager to return to their hometown to celebrate the journey that led to the trio’s resurrection.

Today, the band has unveiled a music video for the song “Twice” from the new LP, along with the announcement of an official album release show at The Earl on Saturday, August 12.

Released on June 16 via Spinefarm Records, Rebuilding The Mountain is the band’s first studio effort since 2017’s Wick. Mostly recently, Royal Thunder concluded a US tour alongside Royal Bliss and New Monarch.

Reflecting on the studio montage for the “Twice” music video, guitarist Josh Weaver shares: "We had an incredible time reuniting in the studio and bringing the music to life. We all grew and learned a lot about ourselves during that time, pushing us personally and as musicians. We are so thankful to be back doing what we love and thankful to have one another. Thank you to everyone that has truly supported us and believed in us! Hope you enjoy the video!"

Commenting on the band’s upcoming hometown show, vocalist/bassist Mlny Parsonz adds, “Our recent tour was a reminder of what we were missing and what we are meant to do. We made connections within ourselves and with the people around us. I can't wait to do that again in our hometown, ATL. The love and support after being gone for a while, was and is felt. Thank you to everyone that has been sharing this experience with us. We appreciate you more than words I can say.”

Get Royal Thunder's Rebuilding The Mountain here.

Rebuilding The Mountain tracklisting:

"Drag Me"

"The Knife"

"Now Here No Where"

"Twice"

"Pull"

"Live To Live"

"My Ten"

"Fade"

"The King"

"Dead Star"

"Fade" video:

"The Knife" video:

Royal Thunder are:

Mlny Parsonz – vocals, bass

Josh Weaver – guitar

Evan Diprima – drums