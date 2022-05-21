RUDY SARZO On QUIET RIOT Tour - "My Mission Is To Celebrate The Legacy And Memory Of My Band Mates"

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from The Metal Voice spoke to legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo about his longstanding history and return to Quiet Riot.

About his return to the band: “The main reason why I am back in the band is because Frankie Banali invited me. Frankie asked me before he passed away to return to the band. My best friend asked me to do something, so I needed to honour Frankie. I needed to be that guy on stage who honored the legacy and the memory of the band members who have passed. This is the first time that I actually leave the house to go on the road every weekend. We are booked solid through the rest of the year every single week. But now I leave with a mission. I'm not going out there just to play a bunch of songs and whatever financial gains. Now I have a mission. My mission is to celebrate the legacy and memory of my band mates."

When asked about if he considered himself an almost original member after replacing original bassist Kelly Garni (who played on Quiet Riot and Quiet Riot II; albums only released in Japan) he said: “When you say almost original member? That would be like saying Frankie Banali is not an original member of Quiet Riot. Let me give you my perception because everybody has a perception, this is the way I look at it. There were two albums that were released only in Japan. It was basically kind of like releasing an independent EP. Forty five years ago when those records were released, the Randy Rhoads version of Quiet Riot, Billboard magazine, they didn't even have a chart for that. Nothing for imports or music that was released in Japan. If you don't have a record deal in the USA you got nothing, you are not a recording artist. Today it's a whole different scenario because Japan has their own domestic heavy metal bands with world class musicians. It is not the same scenario as it was 40 years ago. So technically the clock starts with Metal Health because that's when a band under the name Quiet Riot got signed to Pasha/Columbia Records. I got a contract that I signed along with Carlos and Kevin and Frankie, that disputes the fact that I am not an original member. Then again that is my perception."

Catch Quiet Riot - featuring bassist Rudy Sarzo, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly - on tour at the following shows:

May

21 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Ampitheater *

22 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino *

26 - Morton, MN - Jackpot Junction Casino *

27 - Norwalk, CT - The Wall St. Theater

28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

29 - Nashville, TN - Creatures Fest at Sonesta Hotel & Convention Center

June

3 - San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino Fairgrounds

4 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

11 - Big Flats, NY - Tag's Summer Stage

18 - Lampe, MO - Black Mountain Ampitheater *

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest *

25 - Aurora, IL - Riveredge Park *

July

9 - Xenia, OH - Ceaser Ford Park

15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Headwater Park

16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

20 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater *

22 - Tuscon, AZ - AVA Amphitheater *

23 - Sunset Station Casino - Las Vegas, NV *

24 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair *

29 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

30 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam

August

4 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, MS

12 - Rockin' The Rivers - Three Forks, MT

19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

20 - Crownsville, MD - Noyze Of Summer Festival

21 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

25 - Niagara Falls, NY - Thursdays on 3rd Concert Series

September

4 - RedNeck Raft-out - Afton, OK

9 - Hinkley, MN - Rocktember Fest

10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS

16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theater

18 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

23 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV *

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino

* Live To Rock tour with Skid Row, Warrant, Winger, and Quiet Riot.