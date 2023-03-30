RUÏM Feat. Former MAYHEM Guitarist Announce Debut Album

Ruïm was formed in 2020 by the Norwegian born, Grammy award winning guitarist Blasphemer (Rune Eriksen), known from acts such as Vltimas and Mayhem. Joining Blasphemer on drums is French born drummer César Vesvre (Agressor, Thagirion).

Driven by a firm desire to revisit the style of music he has dedicated himself to and been associated with since the mid-‘90s and inspired by the rediscovery of a long lost tape of old, unused Mayhem-era riffs from 98/99, the concept of starting a new project based around these ideas manifested itself quickly. Soon, a new vision was born for an album immersed in Brazilian witchcraft and the left-hand path of the Umbanda tradition - a practice in which Blasphemer himself is taught in - to deliver a new blackened opus in the vein Blasphemer has been synonymous with since his inception into Mayhem back in 1994 (until 2007).

Black Royal Spiritism – I – O Sino da Igreja is Ruïm’s debut studio album. It presents a glimpse of something new, unique, visionary and highly eclectic. This album marks the beginning of a concept set to span a trilogy of releases exploring and incorporating a deeply personal expression of Blasphemer’s own beliefs regarding the greater spirits of the left-hand path. A pitch-black offering, Black Royal Spiritism is steeped in ominous and eerie, unnerving darkness. Each track is meticulously woven with a sinister undercurrent, given flesh by Blasphemer’s highly distinctive brutal riffing style, with atmospheric, ambient, and clean passage interludes featuring among the chaos.

Vocals on Black Royal Spiritism – I – O Sino da Igreja are also handled by Blasphemer himself, sung in a mix of English, Portuguese and Norwegian, with lyrical themes rooted in a celebration and dedication to the lore and rituals of linha da esquerda.

The album was recorded at Drudenhaus Studio in France and mastered by Jack Control at Enormous Door and artwork created by Sindre Foss Skancke.

Black Royal Spiritism – I – O Sino da Igreja will be released on Peaceville Records on May 26 on CD / LP / Limited edition gold coloured vinyl and digitally. Preorder options available here.

Tracklisting:

“Blood.Sacrifice.Enthronement”

“The Triumph (Of Night & Fire)”

“Black Royal Spiritism”

“Evig Dissonans”

“Fall Of Seraphs”

“Ao Rio”

“O Sino da Igreja”

(Photo: Mara D'Eleán)