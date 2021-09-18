RUNESCARRED Release New Animated Video For "Hexit"

Runescarred have released a dramatic new animated video for their high-speed, hard-hitting track, "Hexit". Landing ahead of the re-release of their 2020 album The Distant Infinite, featuring six new acoustic tracks, the new single is an eruption of heavy metal.

The band comments: "'Hexit', the song, is in the mold of a 1980s Metallica album opener with soft-and-spooky quickly yielding to pent-up trash energy. Lyrically, it is the misanthropic launch pad for the journey to self-realization that occurs over the course of the record. 'Hexit', the video, portrays the genesis of that disgust in our fellow humans. The protagonist is lashing out at those who would wish to distract and manipulate us through unsavory means."

The Distant Infinite artwork and tracklisting:

"Hexit"

"Inviting Rivers"

"Minor Progressions"

"Swallow Your Tail"

"Legionem Eclipsem"

"Twisting Flesh"

"This Distant Infinite"

"Sorrow Is"

"Poison Oasis"

"Mammoth"

"Strawman" (Bonus Track)

"Scarecrow" (Bonus Track)

"A Darker Man" (Bonus Track)

"A Twist Of Flesh" (Bonus Track)

"Swallow Your Tail" (Bonus Track)

"Madman Across The Water" (Bonus Track)