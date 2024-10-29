RUSH - Fantoons Releases New Edition Of "Where's Geddy, Alex And Neil?" Book

Fantoons announces the release of their new official book, Rush: Where's Geddy, Alex, And Neil?, with the following message:

"You found beloved Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart before... now find them again in the new edition of Rush: Where's Geddy, Alex And Neil? which features two brand new album scenarios!

"Originally featuring 14 Rush-themed worlds bursting with geeky detail, this reprint now includes two new worlds based on A Show Of Hands and Presto, bringing the total to 16 album-based worlds!

"Get the ultimate Rush overload with this limited bundle including our Rush: Flakes Under Pressure Decorative Cereal Box!"

Shop here.

Fantoons adds: "Our latest Rush: Flakes Under Pressure Decorative Cereal Box is also available to purchase individually in case your progressive rock/new wave cupboard needs restocking."

Shop here.