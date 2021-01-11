RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Among Artists Set To Take Part In Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's Virtual Gala Concert

Rush frontman Geddy Lee is among the names confirmed to take part in the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's upcoming Virtual Gala Concert, taking place February 18 from 6:30 - 8 PM, PT.

A message states: "These are imperfect times. It takes courage, imagination, and sheer determination to navigate this new world. The VSO and VSO School of Music are steadfastly committed to keeping the music alive and thriving. On February 18, 2021 we invite you to join us for the VSO’s Gala Concert: The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience. This is no ordinary Virtual Gala Concert – this is a once in a lifetime experience not be missed.

"Join host Steve Maddock and special guests Maestro Otto Tausk, James Ehnes, Itzhak Perlman, Measha Brueggergosman, k.d. lang, Geddy Lee, Steven Page, Jens Lindemann, Stewart Goodyear, Bria Skonberg, Red Robinson, and the musicians of the VSO for an evening of music and stories. Stories you never get to hear - the missed flight; the story behind the story of the delayed start; the imposter Maestro; what the VSO did when Queen Latifah became ill two days before she was to appear with the VSO; stories of intrigue and mystery - all accompanied by inspiring music, amazing food, wine and ambiance – in the comfort and safety of your own home."

Get tickets here.