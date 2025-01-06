RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Reflects On Final Tour In 2015 - "I Really Felt Like I Let Our British And European Fans Down"

Featured in the new issue of Classic Rock, Rush frontman Geddy Lee opened up about why the band's R40 Live: 40th Anniversary tour in 2015 - their final road trip - was limited to just 35 dates in the US and Canada.

Lee: "I’d pushed really hard to get more gigs so that we could do those extra shows and I was unsuccessful. I really felt like I let our British and European fans down. It felt to me incorrect that we didn’t do it, but Neil (Peart / drums) was adamant that he would only do thirty shows and that was it. That to him was a huge compromise because he didn’t want to do any shows. He didn’t want to do one show. So, in his mind, he’d compromised already. He said, I’ll do thirty gigs, don’t ask me for any more. So that was that.

I just kind of felt I owed an explanation to them, the audience. It’s part of why I went into the detail I did about Neil’s passing in the book (My Effin' Life), was to let fans in on what went down. That it wasn’t a straight line. Fans invested their whole being into our band and I thought they deserved a somewhat straight answer about what happened and how their favourite band came to end."

HarperCollins has announced the May 19, 2025 release for the hardcover edition of Geddy Lee's new book, 72 Stories, based on his collection of baseball memorabilia.

The book is currently available for pre-order from Amazon.ca, and Amazon.com.

Lee previously talked about the upcoming book during an interview with Illinois Entertainer back in November 2023.

Illinois Entertainer: When we talked about your Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, I asked whether you might write a book on baseball collecting. You said there were already so many books about baseball history that you didn’t know how you’d add something fresh. Did you find a way?

Geddy Lee: Well, frankly, I did do a book because I have so much spare time [laughs]. It’s a collection of stories from some of my favorite items in my collection. Maybe I’ll release it on opening day next year, I don’t know. I’m going to include a copy of the book to the winning bidders of those particular items in my sale that are also featured in this book. I’ll give them a signed copy. [The book] came together in a relatively painless way. I wrote it with my co-writer, Daniel Richler. Richard Sibbald, who shot the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, took the photographs. They’re absolutely stunning."

Illinois Entertainer: You told me before that he had really wanted to do that.

Lee: "Yeah, he really did. He was bugging me forever to shoot some of the baseballs. So, there is a book, and I’m really pleased with it. I’m trying to get it printed now, in time for the auction. It’s called 72 Stories from the Collection of Geddy Lee."

In the video below from AXS TV, Geddy shows Dan Rather his incredible collection of baseball memorabilia, including balls signed by many of the baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.

Ranked by Rolling Stone as among the top bass players of all time, Geddy Lee is the vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame rock group Rush. In his spare time, he is an avid collector of baseball memorabilia and vintage watches, a birdlife photographer, quaffer of fine wines, and devoted family man.