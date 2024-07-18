RUSH - GEDDY LEE's My Favorite Headache To Be Reissued Alongside ALEX LIFESON's Victor

In an exciting announcement for Rush fans and rock enthusiasts alike, Anthem Records in Canada and Rhino Records will reissue the first-ever solo album by Rush frontman, Geddy Lee. His 2000 offering, My Favorite Headache, will be re-released on August 9 in various formats, including a range of vinyl configurations.

My Favourite Headache, Geddy Lee’s only solo album to date, was initially released on November 14, 2000. This reissue marks its first vinyl pressing since a limited-edition Record Store Day exclusive in 2019. The fourth side of the album features two instrumental mixes. Produced by Lee, Ben Mink, and David Leonard, the album includes contributions from Mink and drummers Matt Cameron (Soundgarden/Pearl Jam) and Jeremy Taggart (Our Lady Peace).

My Favourite Headache will be offered in the following:

- Blue/Green Galaxy 2LP (Exclusive to Canada/Anthem)

- Green & Blue 2LP (Exclusive to U.S. & ROW/Rhino)

- CD

2LP tracklisting:

Side A:

"My Favourite Headache"

"The Present Tense"

"Window To The World"

"Working At Perfekt”

Side B:

"Runaway Train"

"The Angels’ Share"

"Moving To Bohemia"

"Home On The Strange”

Side C:

"Slipping"

"Still”

"Grace To Grace"

Side D:

“My Favorite Headache” (Instrumental)

“Home On The Strange” (Instrumental)

For more details on the Geddy Lee reissue and to pre-order, head here.

As previously reported, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is reintroducing his solo album, Victor, which was originally released on January 9, 1996. This marks Alex's sole venture into solo work, for which he handled the songwriting, production, and mixing himself.

Victor is making its vinyl debut. The reissue features the original album, completely remixed by Alex personally, offering significantly enhanced audio quality specially prepared for this release. Additionally, the album's fourth side features four instrumental tracks.

Among the album's guest appearances are I Mother Earth's lead vocalist Edwin, and Les Claypool from Primus.

Available only at Rush Backstage, this special edition includes 2LP ruby red vinyls, and an autographed fine art 12” x 12” lithograph.

Limited quantities are available for pre-order here, along with new Victor merchandise.

For more details on the Alex Lifeson reissue and to pre-order, head here.

2 LP tracklisting:

Side A:

"Don't Care"

"Promise"

"Start Today"

"Mr. X" (Instrumental)

Side B:

"At The End"

"Sending Out A Warning"

"Shut Up Shuttin' Up"

"Strip And Go Naked" (Instrumental)

Side C:

"The Big Dance"

"Victor"

"I Am The Spirit"

Side D:

"Cherry Lopez Lullabye"

"Serbs"

"Kroove"

"Banjo Bob"