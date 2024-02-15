RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON And Lerxst Announce Full Production Run Of By-Tor Pedal

Alex Lifeson and Lerxst announce that due to popular demand, the Lerxst By-Tor pedal is now available as a full production run. The two-channel overdrive/boost was designed to Lifeson’s exacting specifications as a compact, pedalboard-friendly version of his signature Lerxst OMEGA amplifier with a wide range of boosted, overdriven, and distorted tones available. By-Tor is available now from Mojotone for MAP $295. For more information and to purchase, please visit the Mojotone web store here.

Let the fray begin…

​

LIfeson’s signature 50-watt OMEGA amplifier was designed as a versatile sonic platform offering a wide range of clean and distorted guitar sounds. Seeking a way to bring those same overdriven and distorted tones to pedalboards, Lifeson and the craftsman at Mojotone collaborated on the creation of his first signature pedal – The By-Tor. By-Tor replicates the intensity and growl of the OMEGA with a unique circuit design to put a wide range of overdriven sounds at player’s fingertips.

The Drive side features interactive Gain, Tone, and Level controls to dial in everything from mild amp-like grit to a fat, soaring lead sound. The Boost side of the pedal is a 6dB JFET-based gain stage that adds shimmer and chime in addition to volume. By-Tor’s order switch also allows players to place the boost either before or after the Drive, allowing for even more gain or a volume bump for lead playing.

As with all Mojotone products, By-Tor is handcrafted in the USA with top-quality components for years of trouble-free use at home, on stage, or in the studio.

“By-Tor gives me every distorted sound I’ve come to know and love from my OMEGA amps in a small box,” said Lifeson. “The folks at Mojotone have done a wonderful job capturing OMEGA’s vibe and tonality with something that I can show up to the gig with, plug into any clean amplifier, and get my sound.”

“It’s a killer pedal! Now if only we had the Snow Dog too. Hmm…”

By-Tor Specifications

- Voiced after the 50-watt OMEGA amplifier

- Separate Overdrive and Boost Channels

- Overdrive Channel Gain Range from Light Crunch to Saturated Lead

- Boost Channel Offers up to 6dB of Gain

- Toggle Switch to Change Order of Overdrive and Boost

- Sturdy Steel Enclosure

- Heavy-duty Footswitches, Knobs, and Jacks

- 9V DC Negative Center Power

- Current Draw: 70mA

- MAP: $295

​Initially formed in 2012, LERXST is a partnership between Alex Lifeson and Mojotone founded on the desire to design and manufacture a line of guitar products that reflect Lifeson's forward-thinking approach to sonic exploration and live performance. Bringing together the Rush guitarist’s five decades of musical exploration and Mojotone’s singular commitment to high-level design and craftsmanship in musical equipment, the brand offers a range of amplifiers, guitars, effects pedals, and pickups that appeal to all levels of player looking to explore the next frontier of guitar sounds.

For more information about LERXST, please visit lerxstamps.com.

(Alex Lifeson photo by Richard Sibbald; Product photos by Mojotone)