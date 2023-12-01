RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Featured On New TODAY WAS YESTERDAY Album; "Grace" Lyric Video Streaming

Today Was Yesterday and Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group have announced the global release of the duo’s debut studio album on February 23.

Drummer, percussionist and programmer Ty Dennis and lead vocalist, primary songwriter, bassist, guitarist, pianist and programmer Angelo Barbera together are Today Was Yesterday. On this collection of recordings, both Robby Krieger and Alex Lifeson contribute several performances.

The lead track, "Grace" is one of six on the album that features guitarist Alex Lifeson, and is a moody and imaginatively-arranged rocker that evokes 1970s prog-rock and Physical Graffiti-era Led Zeppelin. Lyrically, the song is about the fentanyl epidemic, and features some of Angelo’s most emotionally direct lyrics, including: “Swallowed addictions paid in souls/Timeless Crimes

That Go Raging By.”

Pre-order the album here, and watch the lyric video for "Grace" below.

Tracklisting:

"Grace" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"A Louder Silence" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"On My Own" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"I Take All"

"My Dog Is My God" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"Faceless Faraway Song" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"If I Fall (Silly Games)" (feat. Robby Krieger)

"Rukus"

"Borrowed"

"My New Low" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"Grace" lyric video: