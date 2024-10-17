RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's "Big Al’s Birdie Brew" Back In Stock At Henderson Brewing Co.
October 17, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Henderson Brewing Company has announced that Big Al’s Birdie Brew is back in stock.
A message states: "This summer, we released Big Al's Birdie Brew to rave reviews from Rush fans and Henderson beer lovers alike. It was so well-loved, we could barely keep our fridge stocked! So we're pleased to let you know that a fresh batch of Birdie Brew has been canned and is ready for shipment, home delivery, or pick-up in our Sterling Road Bottle Shop today! Grab your Birdie Brew while supplies last!"
Big Al's Birdie Brew
Mexican-style Lager
4.0% ABV
Nothing takes the sting out of a missed two-footer like a cold one on the 19th hole. This 4% Mexican-style Lager refreshes like no other and is great on its own or with a wedge of lime.