RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's "Big Al’s Birdie Brew" Back In Stock At Henderson Brewing Co.

Henderson Brewing Company has announced that Big Al’s Birdie Brew is back in stock.

A message states: "This summer, we released Big Al's Birdie Brew to rave reviews from Rush fans and Henderson beer lovers alike. It was so well-loved, we could barely keep our fridge stocked! So we're pleased to let you know that a fresh batch of Birdie Brew has been canned and is ready for shipment, home delivery, or pick-up in our Sterling Road Bottle Shop today! Grab your Birdie Brew while supplies last!"

Shop here.

Big Al's Birdie Brew

Mexican-style Lager

4.0% ABV

Nothing takes the sting out of a missed two-footer like a cold one on the 19th hole. This 4% Mexican-style Lager refreshes like no other and is great on its own or with a wedge of lime.