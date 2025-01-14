RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE To Release Stygian Wavz Album In March; Title Track Single And Video Out Now

Envy Of None are back today with news of their second album, Stygian Wavz, set for release via Kscope on March 14. The announcement follows a recent flurry of activity from the Canadian/American band which saw them release two singles, "Not Dead Yet" and "Under The Stars", both of which included on the new album.

To celebrate the announcement, Envy Of None have shared a new single - album title track 'Stygian Waves" – alongside a new music video animated and directed by Mariano Biotico.

Speaking on the new single and the upcoming album, Envy of None songwriter and bassist Andy Curran said, “This track is a favourite of all 4 EONs. Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals. Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It’s hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is…and we’re proud of that!”

Watch the video below:

Though they’d never describe themselves as such, Envy Of None are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Alex Lifeson – one of rock’s most influential visionaries – heading up guitar duties, with Andy Curran of Coney Hatch and Soho 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member – American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne – whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year’s sophomore release, Stygian Wavz, is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

Stygian Wavz will be released on a selection of formats including coloured vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

- Limited Edition Stygian Wavz Box Set:

Includes CD and Blu-ray (with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround & Hi-Res Stereo Mixes and 4 promo videos), plus Gatefold Green & Black Marble LP with individual band member prints. Also includes 12-page booklet featuring track-by-track notes from the band and exclusive photography

- Stygian Wavz Blu-ray edition, exclusive to Super Deluxe Edition:

Includes the album in 24/96 hi-res stereo, plus Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mixes by Alex Gamble, packed in a Blu-ray amaray case with a 12-page lyric book. Includes promotional videos for ‘That Was Then’ and ‘Under The Stars’ (directed by Olivier Boscovitch) also included as well as promotional videos for ‘Not Dead Yet’ and ‘Stygian Waves’ (director: Mariano Biotico)

- Stygian Wavz Pink Vinyl Edition: North America Exclusive

- Stygian Wavz Blue Vinyl Edition: Kscope Store + Independent Retailers

- Stygian Wavz ‘EON Purple’ Vinyl Edition: Envy Of None Store Exclusive

- Stygian Wavz Black Vinyl LP Edition, mastered at half-speed

- Stygian Wavz Digipak CD with 16-page booklet

Pre-order all formats here.

Stygian Wavz tracklisting:

"Not Dead Yet"

"The Story"

"Under The Stars"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Handle With Care"

"That Was Then"

"Raindrops"

"New Trip"

"Clouds"

"The End"

"Stygian Waves"

"Not Dead Yet" video:

"Under The Stars" video:

Envy Of None are:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

(Photo - Richard Sibbald)