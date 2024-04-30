RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co. Announces "Rush X Henderson" Spring Sale

Henderson Brewing Co. is offering up to 25% off most Rush X Henderson merch. Items include:

- Rush X Henderson Limited Edition 4 Pack, Volume 2

- Rush Canadian Golden Ale Mustard (Pack Of Two)

- All Rush X Henderson Glassware Sets

- Rush Apparel

- Rush X Henderson Growlers

Rush Day 2024 is scheduled for August 25 (2 - 10 PM) at Henderson Brewing Co. in Toronto, ON (Canada).

A message states: "Rush Day 2024 is fast approaching, and we at Henderson Brewing Co. are excited to announce one of the featured guests that you'll have the opportunity to meet at the event!!"

Hugh Syme is a Juno Award-winning graphic artist who is best known for his artwork and cover concepts for Rush and other rock and metal bands. Hugh will be present at Henderson Brewing for Rush Day 2024 to share stories about his work on Rush's classic albums and to display a pop-up gallery featuring many of his renowned works. Hugh will be pleased to provide personalized autographs on any purchased items plus one additional item.

Your Rush Day 2024 ticket includes:

- A day of Rush music and stories by very special guests

- A unique Rush Day 2024 souvenir

- The launch of a new Rush beer

- The chance to hang out with Rush fans from around the world

- Rush Memorabilia at our pop-up museum

- Rush Beer Tastings

- Exclusive Rush Merchandise

- Rush Karaoke

- Rush Trivia

- A brewery screening of Beyond The Lighted Stage and more

This is a family friendly event - kids under 12 are free.