RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co. Rush Day 2024 Itinerary Revealed

Rush Day 2024 is scheduled for August 25 (2 - 10 PM) at Henderson Brewing Co. in Toronto, Ontario. Organizers have checked in with the following update:

"Rush Day 2024 is just 5 weeks away! We are so excited to welcome the worldwide Rush fan community to Henderson Brewing Co., and today we're releasing the itinerary of activities that you'll have the pleasure of participating in at the event."

Noon - 1pm - Welcome to Rush Day!

1pm - 6pm - Something for Nothing Podcast Pop-Up

1pm - 6pm - Beer Genuis* Guided Tastings (ticketed)

2:00pm - Howard Ungerleider Q&A

2:30pm - Rush Karaoke

3:00pm - Hugh Syme Q&A

3:30pm - Rush 'Game Show'

4:30pm - Rush Karaoke

5:15pm - Rush Trivia

6:00pm - Winners Announced (Trivia / Game Show / Crossword)

6:45pm - Brewery screening of 'Beyond the Lighted Stage' with an introduction by Banger Films.

Go to this location for more details and to get tickets.

The Rush camp recently checked in with the following announcement:

"We are thrilled to announce that registration has now opened for guided Rush Beer tastings at Rush Day 2024.

In these limited availability sessions, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy all of our currently available Limited Edition Rush beers - Moving Pictures (2024 Vintage), X-1, Xanabrew, and Signals - paired with tasting notes and stories from our in-house team of beer sommeliers.

All attendees will receive a personalized Beer Genuis Certificate upon completion of the tasting!

Reserve your spot now here. Just 125 seats available!"

Your Rush Day ticket includes:

- a day of Rush music and stories by very special guests.

- a pop-up gallery of works by album cover artist Hugh Syme, who will be present to share stories and sign autographs.

- a unique Rush Day 2024 souvenir

- the launch of a new Rush beer

- the chance to hang out with Rush fans from around the world!

- viewing of official Rush Artifacts

- Rush Beer Tastings

- exclusive Rush merchandise

- Rush karaoke

- Rush Trivia

- a brewery screening of Beyond The Lighted Stage introduced by co-director Sam Dunn.

- and more…

This is a family friendly event - kids under 12 are free.