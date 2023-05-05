RUSH - Limited Edition "Xanabrew" Ale Available Now

Xanabrew is the latest release in the Henderson x Rush series of limited edition beers, complementing their flagship Rush Canadian Golden Ale.

Tasting Notes: Belgian golden strong ale brewed with freeze-dried honeydew melon, huell melon hops & Niagara riesling juice. Complex & delicate with notes of apple, pear, stone fruit, honeydew, citrus, and spice (sage, cracked black pepper). This beer finishes dry, which allows the esters and phenolic characteristics to take center stage.

Available online, in the taproom, and at the LCBO (Ontario, Candada). Purchase single bottles or a case of 12. Buy a case and receive a free pack of Xanabrew coasters. Get yours here.

Rush beer is now available for US customers, here.

Rush X Henderson Xanabrew Tulip Glass: Xanabrew looks best in this 10.5oz tulip glass. The glass features the Xanabrew logo on the front, and the Rush x Henderson logo on the back. This limited edition glass comes in a set of two, while quantities last. Buy here.

Rush x Henderson Xanabrew Coasters: These coasters feature the Xanabrew logo on the front, and the Rush x Henderson logo on the back. Comes in a pack of 10. Order a case of Xanabrew and receive a pack for free. Buy here

Xanabrew T-Shirt: Xanabrew is the latest of the Rush limited edition beers to hit the shelves. The beer is a Belgian-style strong beer, 10.5%! Please sit in a comfortable chair when drinking. As for this t-shirt, it is printed on 100% cotton Gildan SoftStyle. Pre-order here.