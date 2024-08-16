RUSH - Official "Fly By Starry Night" Art Print Available For Pre-Order

Fantoons has launched the pre-order for the new Rush "Fly By Starry Night" official art print. A message from Fantoons follows...

"Let’s be real with one another, Rush fans. We’ve all been there - staring at Vincent van Gogh’s marvelous painting Starry Night, thinking, 'Gosh, this sure is amazing and all, but... it could really use Rush’s Fly By Night owl.' Daydream no longer, fellow fanatics! Fantoons has got this!

"We proudly present our Rush: Fly By Starry Night print! This piece merges the magic of both masterpieces in one ultra-quality 20x10" lasal print! Don’t miss out on this epic meeting of legendary artists and pre-order today."