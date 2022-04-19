RUSH - Professor Of Rock Breaks Down And Unboxes Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Release; Video

On April 15, UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records label groups continued the extensive Rush 40th anniversary album series with new, expanded editions of the band’s groundbreaking 1981 release, Moving Pictures, embodying its well-deserved classic album status.

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, stating: "Superbly written on a farm in the summer and then recorded after that, Geddy Lee, Neil Peart and Alex Lifeson were pumped to get back into the studio to keep creating after Permanent Waves took the world by storm. The results were astonishing. We break down the entire album including 'Tom Sawyer', 'Limelight' And 'Red Barchetta', and we also unbox the super deluxe edition 40th Anniversary Moving Pictures Box Set, which is the Holy Grail of box sets."

Moving Pictures - 40th Anniversary is available to fans in six distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) five-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) one-LP Edition, (5), Digital Deluxe Edition, and (6) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition and can be ordered and saved, here.