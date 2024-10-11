RUSH Share More Classic Performance Videos From Montreal, 1981

The official Rush YouTube channel has been updated to include two more videos filmed at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec on March 27, 1981.

Featured on the concert film, Exit… Stage Left, "By-Tor And The Snow Dog"/"In The End"/"In The Mood" (Medley) and "YYZ"/End Credits join the previously posted "Intro/The Camera Eye", "Limelight", "Tom Sawyer", "The Trees", "Xanadu" "Freewill", and "Closer To The Heart". All videos, chronologically as per the Exit... Stage Left setlist, can be viewed below: