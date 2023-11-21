RUSH’s GEDDY LEE - "In The Cocaine Years, Coke Was Everywhere … Like, During The Drum Solo, You Do A Line"

Rush’s Geddy Lee spoke to Rolling Stone Music Now about his new autobiography, My Effin’ Life, the failure of 1975’s Caress Of Steel, cocaine use in the late ‘70s, the prominent use of keyboards/synths on their ‘80s albums, and more.

Go the podcast provider of your choice to hear the full interview. Lee is also the host of an upcoming four-part docuseries, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, which debuts Decebmer 5 on Paramount Plus.

Interview excerpt:

Lee’s brief cocaine period (circa late Seventies/early Eighties) was the only time substances ever crept into Rush’s performances. “In the cocaine years, coke was everywhere,” Lee says. “Like, during the drum solo, you do a line. I really didn’t do any coke before a gig because I could feel it in my throat, and that was hard on my voice. Occasionally, maybe after sound check, you might do a bump and then you get on with your day, but it was mostly towards the end of the night when you felt like you had earned a bit of a reward [laughs], so you’d get high. But it’s an insidious drug, and it really moves quietly and quickly through an entire crew, an entire organization. It was very dangerous, and it took me a while before I realized the trap I’d slipped into. Thankfully, I was well brought-up by my mom. I realized, ‘I’m behaving like a losing dog here. I have to stop.'”

Geddy Lee's North American My Effin’ Life In Conversation tour is underway. Produced by Live Nation, Lee's 14-city tour kicked off on November 13 at The Beacon Theatre in New York, making stops across North America in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Toronto at Massey Hall on December 7.

The evening promises to be a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rises, Geddy Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of Rush; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his life-long friends and band-mates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Geddy Lee will be reading key passages from his forthcoming book My Effin’ Life; he will then share thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy Lee answering their questions directly.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past”. Lee continues: “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best”.

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchased includes a copy of Geddy Lee My Effin’ Life which will be provided to ticket holder upon entry into the venue. There is a 4 ticket limit per person.

$1 per ticket is going to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund. The project and its timelines are contingent on the task force raising the $1 million fundraising goal established for the project. Donations of any size can be made towards the memorial project online at www.stcatharines.ca/neilpeart. The sooner the task force can achieve its fundraising objectives through the generosity of Peart’s fans, the sooner the community and his fans will be able to see the results.

Dates:

November

17 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

19 - Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square

21 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Maisonneuve

23 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

30 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

December

3 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Lee previously announced the UK leg of the tour. Dates are below and tickets will be available here.

Dates:

December

10 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

13 - Sheffield, UK - City Hall

14 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

18 - London, UK - Barbican

Geddy Lee's My Effin' Life memoir is available now via Harper Collins. Order here.

Description:

The long-awaited memoir, generously illustrated with never-before-seen photos, from the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Rush bassist, and bestselling author of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Geddy Lee is one of rock and roll's most respected bassists. For nearly five decades, his playing and work as co-writer, vocalist and keyboardist has been an essential part of the success story of Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Here for the first time is his account of life inside and outside the band.

Long before Rush accumulated more consecutive gold and platinum records than any rock band after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, before the seven Grammy nominations or the countless electrifying live performances across the globe, Geddy Lee was Gershon Eliezer Weinrib, after his grandfather murdered in the Holocaust.

As he recounts the transformation, Lee looks back on his family, in particular his loving parents and their horrific experiences as teenagers during World War II.

He talks candidly about his childhood and the pursuit of music that led him to drop out of high school.

He tracks the history of Rush which, after early struggles, exploded into one of the most beloved bands of all time.

He shares intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart—deeply mourning Peart’s recent passing—and reveals his obsessions in music and beyond.

This rich brew of honesty, humor, and loss makes for a uniquely poignant memoir.