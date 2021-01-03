Russia's INFILTRATION Premiere "Missing In Bodycount" Video

Russian death metallers Infiltration have premiered the official video for their new single "Missing In Bodycount", check it out below.

The song is taken from the band's debut album, Point Blank Termination, now available via Time To Kill Records. Devotees of influential death metal merchants like Obituary, Napalm Death, Bolt Thrower and Kataklysm have a new band to champion.

Point Blank Termination represents the logical next step in the music development of the Russian death metallers. Their brand of groovy death metal does not lend itself to one particular era or sonic reference point. Battle hardened and steeled for the next campaign, Infiltration are ready to deliver this bellowing war-cry.

Tracklisting:

"Plunged Into Decimation"

"Missing In Bodycount"

"Sniper's Creed"

"Collateral Damage"

"Rabid Bloodshed"

"Missiles Over The Minefields"

"Radiation Storm"

"Absolute Brutality Of Terror"

