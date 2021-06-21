Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs PINK FLOYD Classic "Another Brick In The Wall" (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Check out her latest cover, an adaptation of the Pink Floyd classic "Another Brick In The Wall".

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.

More examples of Gamazda's work can be viewed below.