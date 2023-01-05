RUSSKAJA Release Lyric Video For New Single "Shapka"

The holidays are over, so get up, couch potato! High voltage party polka virtuosos Russkaja provide the perfect soundtrack to get you moving with their new album, Turbo Polka Party, out February 3 via Napalm Records. Once again mixing elements of punk, ska, polka and metal, the upcoming record is their most danceable and hard-hitting studio album to date.

Only Russkaja can properly blend nu metal with the aforementioned contrasting genres and come out the other side with a perfectly addictive new track like “Shapka” (the name for a Russian fur cap). The multinational musicians conjure the likes of nu metal legends Limp Bizkit in their MTV heydays, blending addictive beats, chunky riffs and raucous rap interludes with upbeat potete and tuba blasts - uniting the best of both worlds. Along with a new lyric video, the relentlessly catchy single lines right up with Russkaja fan favorites.

Is it the mighty Fred Durst you can hear in Russkaja's new single “Shapka”? Or is it guitarist/songwriter Engel Mayr giving the song an unmistakable nu metal twist with his voice? Check it out and let us know if you can find Fred Durst in the brand-new track!

Drummer Mario Stübler on the new single: “I can’t wait to play 'Shapka' live! It’s got a groove that makes you move so put on your dance shoes and shake your booty with us!”

Watch the lyric video for “Shapka” below:

Russkaja recently released the new album’s first single, “No Borders”, alongside an animated music video. Although they are one of the most entertaining bands in rock, Russkaja have never strayed away from clear political statements. The band, known for utilizing Soviet imagery as a nod to their cultural background, sends a clear sign against war - calling for peace and humanity on Turbo Polka Party. This message is particularly emphasized on "No Borders” - reflective of the cries for peace Russkaja stated in the wake of the Ukrainian/Russian tensions flaring earlier this year:

“No borders, no wars

We‘re equal, all the same

No nations, no fighting

Just stop this game”

Guitarist/songwriter/producer Engel Mayr about “No Borders”: "Besides the incredibly important message of the song, we're also really happy we did another Video with the great Juppi Juppsen again, who has done some of our greatest visuals like "Energia" & "El Pueblo Unido" in the past."

Watch the music video for “No Borders” below.

The band also produced a special “No Borders” shirt - 100 % of proceeds earned from the sale will be donated to the charity organization "Volkshilfe“ and will benefit Ukrainian refugees. The shirt is available together with the Special Edition autograph card “No Borders“ signed from all band members and can be bought on the Russkaja's website.

Russkaja undoubtedly master the tightrope act between clear message and entertainment. With “Russki Style”, they show themselves on well-tread paths, while “Shapka” hits a multi-faceted color scheme of polka, ska and classic 90s nu metal. But a party can't happen without friends. Micha Rhein from In Extremo finds a place on the wistful “Olga von der Wolga”, while Skindred singer Benji Webbe supports the rousing reggae metal single “Vozdukh” and Hamburg dance act Le Fly convinces with exotic groove on the German-Spanish song "Senales". Even the Wham hit “Last Christmas” is not safe from Russkaja.

Turbo Polka Party will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold RED Vinyl – strictly limited to 200 worldwide / Napalm Records shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold BLACK Vinyl

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order the new album here.

Turbo Polka Party tracklisting:

"No Borders"

"Russki Style"

"Shapka"

"Olga von der Wolga" (feat. Micha Rhein - In Extremo)

"Paschli"

"New Life"

"Vozdukh" (feat. Benji Webbe - Skindred)

"Senales" (feat. Le Fly)

"Last Christmas"

"Baila"

"Turbopolka"

"No Borders" video:

Russkaja are:

Georgij Makazaria - Vocals

Engel Mayr - Guitars, Vocals

Hg Gutternigg - Potete, Tuba

Mario Stübler - Drums

Nico Loro Ravenni - Sax

Dimitrij Miller - Bass

Lea-Sophie Fischer - Violin

(Photo - Markus Haas)