RUSSKAJA Throw Wild Polka Party With "Paschli" Single; Music Video

As the harsh winter days finally begin to get longer, that means more time to party - and who better to jam with than party-polka masters Russkaja. The band promises to put some major pep in your step with their new studio album, Turbo Polka Party, out this Friday, February 3, via Napalm Records. Delivering a wild mixture of ska, punk and polka, the new album is also infused with unbridled metal beats as they return to heavier sounds.

With their new single “Paschli“ [ENG: let’s go], Russkaja will have you dancing in no time. Together, the multitalented musicians blend energetic ska and reggae influences driven by head-bopping metal riffs. The Austrians with Ukrainian and Russian roots not only demonstrate their linguistic skills, but also unload all the energy they captured on Turbo Polka Party in the official music video.

Guitarist, songwriter and producer Engel Mayr about “Paschli“: “Get on the desk, clap your hands and shake like crazy! 'Paschli' rocks from start to finish and fires up the Turbo Polka Party with a mix of polka, metal & ska in three languages. Horns up everybody and scream “yeees”!!!!!”

Although they are one of the most entertaining bands in rock, Russkaja have never strayed away from clear political statements. The band, known for utilizing Soviet imagery as a nod to their cultural background, sends a clear sign against war - calling for peace and humanity on Turbo Polka Party. This message is particularly emphasized on "No Borders” - reflective of the cries for peace Russkaja stated in the wake of the Ukrainian/Russian tensions flaring in the beginning of 2022.

The band also produced a special “No Borders” shirt - 100 % of proceeds earned from the sale will be donated to the charity organization "Volkshilfe“ and will benefit Ukrainian refugees. The shirt is available together with the Special Edition autograph card “No Borders“ signed from all band members and can be bought on the Russkaja's website.

Russkaja undoubtedly master the tightrope act between clear message and entertainment. With “Russki Style”, they show themselves on well-tread paths, while “Shapka” hits a multi-faceted color scheme of polka, ska and classic 90s nu metal. But a party can't happen without friends. Micha Rhein from In Extremo finds a place on the wistful “Olga von der Wolga”, while Skindred singer Benji Webbe supports the rousing reggae metal single “Vozdukh” and Hamburg dance act Le Fly convinces with exotic groove on the German-Spanish song "Senales". Even the Wham hit “Last Christmas” is not safe from Russkaja.

Turbo Polka Party will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold RED Vinyl – strictly limited to 200 worldwide / Napalm Records shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold BLACK Vinyl

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Turbo Polka Party tracklisting:

"No Borders"

"Russki Style"

"Shapka"

"Olga von der Wolga" (feat. Micha Rhein - In Extremo)

"Paschli"

"New Life"

"Vozdukh" (feat. Benji Webbe - Skindred)

"Senales" (feat. Le Fly)

"Last Christmas"

"Baila"

"Turbopolka"

“Shapka” lyric video:

"No Borders" video:

Russkaja are:

Georgij Makazaria - Vocals

Engel Mayr - Guitars, Vocals

Hg Gutternigg - Potete, Tuba

Mario Stübler - Drums

Nico Loro Ravenni - Sax

Dimitrij Miller - Bass

Lea-Sophie Fischer - Violin

(Photo - Markus Haas)