SABATON And Yarnhub Extend Cooperation And Announce Big New Project

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of our cooperation with Yarnhub on a new big project," states an update from Sweden's Sabaton. "What will happen in the next chapter together with Yarnhub? We know, and it's something very exciting! Maybe this clip will give you a clue or two?"

The band add: "Here’s the two animated story videos produced by us & Yarnhub in the past."

Sabaton recently announced their new collaboration with World Of Tanks and premiered a striking music video for "Steel Commanders". Pioneering hyperrealistic visuals of the band and their Grammy Award-nominated special guest Tina Guo in epic war scenes, the video clip was viewed more than 3.6 million times within the first three weeks of its release.

After offering fans and gamers the chance to see them as crew members on the new Strv K tank, the first-ever Tier IX premium vehicle in World Of Tanks, Sabaton has now answered the calls from fans asking for the song to be made available via all music streaming platforms. Hop into your tank and download or stream "Steel Commanders" here.

In addition, Sabaton also released a new lyric video for "Steel Commanders", inspired by the sketches used for the production of the official music video for the song. You can view the lyric video below.

Sabaton is currently on tour with Judas Priest as Special Guest on its North American 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

September (with Judas Priest)

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre