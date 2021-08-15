SABATON Announces New Album, The War To End All Wars

Sabaton has revealed the first details about their upcoming album, The War To End All Wars, with the following statement:

"For almost two decades we have been singing about historical battles and wars from all over the world.

Two years have passed since the release of our latest album The Great War, a concept album telling stories from World War I.

Since then we've all been trying to decide on the next chapter of our storytelling. Will it again be Swedish history? The American Civil War, the story of Napoleon, or maybe the Crusades?

No dear friends.. We will focus once again on the beginning of the 20th century.

We give you: The War To End All Wars!

We believe there's more to discover in this particular moment of history. There are still so many stories from World War One to be told.

In time we will learn them all..."

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Sabaton vocalist Joakim Brodén about the forthcoming tour opening for Judas Priest, and the new upcoming studio album, plus a whole lot more. An excerpt follows:

When asked about the upcoming new Sabaton studio album:

"It's a Sabaton album, we have been an evolutionary band not a revolutionary band. There is always surprises on a Sabaton album but we are never going to flip the coin and do something totally different on every song on a new album. There is going to be surprises on every album. I am actually listening and approving the master for the new album right now. A new album is always subjective and I think it's pathetic when an artist says, 'This is our best album we ever made,' and they keep promoting the same tired line. I say it's up to the listener to decide. But I know for a fact that everybody in the band, without even sitting in the same room together cause I shipped out the pre-mixes to everyone, and this is the only time in our history that everybody came back with F*** that sounds great! Everybody is super happy with the production. We were always happy before but maybe this, maybe that, but now - wow - we are really happy with the sound."





On September 8 in Reading, PA, Sabaton will launch its first North American tour since Fall 2019 as main support on Judas Priest’s 35-city, 50 Years Of Metal North American tour. Sabaton is also confirmed to perform at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival and at Louder Than Life in Louisville. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit this location.

September (with Judas Priest)

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre