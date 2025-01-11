SABATON - "Bismarck" Single Hits 100 Million Streams On Spotify

Swedish power metallers, Sabaton, have checked in with the following update;

"Massive shout out to all the awesome people who have streamed 'Bismarck'! We’ve officially hit 100 million streams on Spotify, and we couldn’t be more thankful! We really enjoy playing this song and we’re happy that you guys love it too. Feel the power, and let’s keep the energy going!"

"Bismarck" is a stand-alone single, released on May 17th, 2019. Check out the official video below.

Sabaton recently announced The Legendary Tour 2025 with the following message:

"EUROPE ARE YOU READY?

"We are conquering 20 European cities in 2025 with a groundbreaking tour that will be bigger and better than anything we’ve ever embarked on. Get ready for The Legendary Tour 2025!

"We’ve put together a show unlike anything you’ve experienced. Throw traditional thinking out of the window and prepare yourself for more Sabaton than ever!

"This isn’t just another tour; it’s a huge celebration of our music, storytelling and the incredible bond we share with you, our fans.

"But wait… there’s a twist. We’re doing something we’ve never done before! Without revealing too much too soon, let’s just say that we’re planning to make history with the Legendary Orchestra! Along with that and other surprises, you’ll be in for an unprecedented experience, so trust us when we say you’re going to want to be there!

"Put your history books down, mark your calendars and set a reminder! Tickets for The Legendary Tour 2025 go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time (9 AM, UK local time). Below you will find our tour schedule. For more information and ticket purchase links visit our tour page.

"We can’t wait to see all your faces in the crowd as we bring our biggest show yet to Europe. Let’s make history!"

Dates:

November 2025

14 - Cologne, Germany

15 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Ostrava, Czech Republic

18 - Zurich, Switzerland

20 - Munich, Germany

21 - Vienna, Austria

22 - Krakow, Poland

24 - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Frankfurt, Germany

26 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg

28 - Paris, France

29 - Lyon, France

December 2025

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

2 - Antwerp, Belgium

4 - London, UK

5 - Manchester, UK

6 - Nottingham, UK

8 - Hannover, Germany

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark

11 - Oslo, Norway