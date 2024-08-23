SABATON Guitarist THOBBE ENGLUND Guests On New NERVED SINGLE "Takin’ Its Toll"; Lyric Video

Nerved are excited to announce the release of their new remake of “Takin’ Its Toll,” available today on all major streaming platforms.

Says Nerved: "This version features the incredible talents of Thobbe Englund, who recently returned to Sabaton, and the dynamic Russian rap artist MAD-A. This release is a significant part of our celebration of 20 years of Concrete Metal - a journey that has defined who we are as a band."

Stream/download the single here, and check out a lyric video for the song below.

For more info, visit the official Nerved website here.

(Thobbe Englund photo - Jonas Rogowski)