SABATON Guitarist THOBBE ENGLUND Guests On New NERVED SINGLE "Takin’ Its Toll"; Lyric Video
August 23, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Nerved are excited to announce the release of their new remake of “Takin’ Its Toll,” available today on all major streaming platforms.
Says Nerved: "This version features the incredible talents of Thobbe Englund, who recently returned to Sabaton, and the dynamic Russian rap artist MAD-A. This release is a significant part of our celebration of 20 years of Concrete Metal - a journey that has defined who we are as a band."
Stream/download the single here, and check out a lyric video for the song below.
For more info, visit the official Nerved website here.
(Thobbe Englund photo - Jonas Rogowski)