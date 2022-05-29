SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANNSON Shares Charvel Dark Amber Unboxing Video

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared another video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Johansson: "I got a new, glorious guitar from Charvel Guitars - the Charvel Dark Amber! Follow me on my journey as I pick it up from the postal office, unbox it and try it out. Is it in tune? That is the question!"

Johansson recently shared his solo performance of Thin Lizzy's 1976 classic, "Emerald".

Johansson: "A cover of the Gary Moore version of Thin Lizzy's classic, 'Emerald'. Also a tribute to these great Charvel guitars put together by my friend Patrik Johansson."