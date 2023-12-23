SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Celebrates Christmas With Performance Of "Ave Maria" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his performance of "Ave Maria", written by Franz Schubert in 1825. Check it out below.

Johansson: "I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I hope you have enjoyed this year's videos! 'Ave Maria' is one of the most beautiful Christmas songs ever written!"

Heavy metal titans Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over the US this spring with 14 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest!

Tickets are available at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

* not a Live Nation date

^ festival performance