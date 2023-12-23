SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Celebrates Christmas With Performance Of "Ave Maria" (Video)
December 23, 2023, 2 hours ago
Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his performance of "Ave Maria", written by Franz Schubert in 1825. Check it out below.
Johansson: "I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I hope you have enjoyed this year's videos! 'Ave Maria' is one of the most beautiful Christmas songs ever written!"
Heavy metal titans Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over the US this spring with 14 shows.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest!
Tickets are available at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.
Tour dates:
April
18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May
1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*
5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park
7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*
9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^
11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*
14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*
19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor
21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
* not a Live Nation date
^ festival performance