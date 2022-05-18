SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Covers THIN LIZZY Classic "Emerald" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Thin Lizzy's 1976 classic, "Emerald". Check it out below.

Johansson: "A cover of the Gary Moore version of Thin Lizzy's classic, 'Emerald'. Also a tribute to these great Charvel guitars put together by my friend Patrik Johansson."

Johansson previously shared his solo performance of Gary Moore's 1986 classic "Over The Hills And Far Away".